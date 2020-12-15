Twitter war between Amarinder and Kejriwal, both accuse each other of ‘setting with Centre’

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal.

A Twitter war ensued between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal over the Centre’s farm laws when the former termed a “drama” the latter’s announcement of a fast with the farmers.

Kejriwal tweeted to Amarinder saying he has been a “sewadar” of farmers and stood by them. He even accused Amarinder of “selling the farmers protest by having a ‘setting’ with the Centre to get his son exonerated in ED case”.

Amarinder hit back at Kejriwal calling him “a coward who had run scared and apologised when cornered in a defamation case by SAD’s Bikram Majithia”.

Amarinder said Kejriwal’s “utter failure to protect the famers’ interests will not save him from their wrath, nor will they safeguard his party from being decimated in the next Punjab Assembly elections”.

“Just as every Punjabi knows that I am not one to be cowed down by any amount of false ED or other cases, they also know that you will sell your soul if it serves your purpose,” the Punjab CM said.

Daring his Delhi counterpart to cite even a single instance when he (Amarinder) backed off under pressure of ED or any other agency, the Punjab CM pointed out that from Operation Bluestar to SYL and now to the farm laws issue, he had always done the right thing by his people, in sharp contrast to Kejriwal, whom the whole of Punjab had seen cringing in fear in the face of a minor defamation case and the whole of Delhi had seen begging the Centre for help amid the pandemic.

Asserting that the whole world had seen how Kejriwal had sold off the farmers’ interests by notifying one of the black farm laws in the national capital at a time when the farmers were preparing to march to Delhi, Captain Amarinder said the Delhi CM had exposed his own ‘setting’ with the Central government with this act.

“Why did you do that Kejriwal? What pressure did the Centre have on you? Or is it so you can go grovelling back to them again the next time your pathetic government is floundering to handle the Covid crisis, as you have already done twice?” Captain Amarinder asked Kejriwal.

Taking a dig at Kejriwal’s self-proclaimed anger over the conspiracy of certain vested interests to undermine the farmers’ agitation by linking it with anti-nationalism, the Punjab CM said the farmers needed no endorsement of their genuineness from the man who had hobnobbed with Khalistanis in the run-up to the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls.

“If you think farmers are going to be taken in by your dramatics and crocodile tears, then you, Mr Kejriwal, are totally mistaken, just as you were mistaken when you thought AAP would sweep the Punjab elections in 2017,” Captain Amarinder said.

Likening the Delhi CM to a dust storm that moves in the direction in which it sees the winds moving, Amarinder said Kejriwal’s attempts to sweep the farmers’ agitation, where he is currently seeing an opportunity to promote his political agenda, will not succeed.

“You should back off before you and your party are swept off the political landscape of India altogether,” said Amarinder, warning Kejriwal against playing with fire. Nobody has ever survived the anger of cheated masses, and Kejriwal, who has already cheated the farmers more than once, will not be able to endure it either, the Captain said.

Kejriwal responded in another tweet: “U were part of the committee which drafted these Bills. These Bills are YOUR ‘gift’ to the nation. Captain sahib, why do BJP leaders never accuse u of double standards the way they accuse all other leaders?”

