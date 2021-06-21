Twitter should remove hate-filled content against Sikhs immediately, says SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Bibi Jagir Kaur on Monday reminded Twitter that it has lost its legal cover in India, asked the microblogging site to take action against alleged hate-filled content on its platform against Sikhs.

Kaur, however in the same tone, added that the SGPC won’t pursue any legal action against Twitter separately for hate, as it understood and respected the value of freedom of speech and expression.

“Under the new IT rules, Twitter has lost its legal shield in India. We can lodge a police complaint against it for allowing hate-filled messages against Sikhs calling for their genocide. But we do not want to single out Twitter as other social media platforms are also not doing anything to remove the hate content against Sikhs. We understand the value of freedom of expression and do not want to go after Twitter for issues regarding freedom of speech. So, we shall not file any complaint, for now. It is time for Twitter to look at our concerns. SGPC is the biggest democratically elected body of Sikhs. Twitter should immediately make its platform free of hate against the Sikhs,” said Kaur addressing mediapersons on Monday.

During the press conference on Monday, Kaur also said that on April 7, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee had written a letter to Twitter chief executive officer (CEO) Jack Dorsey about the hate-filled tweets against Sikhs in India and abroad. But the SGPC has neither received any response from Twitter nor any action has been taken.

Bibi Jagir Kaur said, “The threats to repeat the 1984 genocide of Sikhs on social media platforms are common. But no action has ever been taken against those who spread such hatred against the Sikhs. Such hate propaganda has increased many folds after the farm agitation was launched against the three contentious agriculture laws passed last year and many Sikh organisations, including the SGPC, supported the same.”

She said that the support to farmers’ agitation irritated certain elements in India and their supporters abroad. “We all know about this lobby and how it works in an organised but very vicious manner. There has never been any legal action against those indulging in hate-filled propaganda against Sikhs,” the SGPC president said.

Demanded to ban ‘Grahan’

The SGPC on Monday demanded that the Government of India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Ministry of Communications to immediately ban the web series ‘Grahan’ that is based on the incidents of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. ‘Grahan’ is supposed to release on Disney+Hotstar platform on June 24.

Kaur said, “A Sikh character has been portrayed in an objectionable manner in the web series called ‘Grahan’. In the web series, the responsibility of the Sikh genocide has been levelled against a Sikh character, which is highly condemnable and fabricated.”

The SGPC president said that a legal notice has been sent by a 1984 anti-Sikh riots witness Bibi Nirpreet Kaur to Ajay G Rai, producer of ‘Grahan’ and Sunil Ryan, head and president of Disney+Hotstar. The legal notice is also supported by the SGPC.

Kaur said, “Through this web series, the sentiments of the SIkhs are being hurt. Such films also hurt the communal harmony in society. Therefore, the government should ban the web series to curb such sensitive and objectionable trends.”

Bibi Jagir Kaur demanded from the Government of India that it should include Sikh representatives in the censor board so that controversial scenes related to Sikhs and Sikh faith could be removed in any film.

Meanwhile, Bibi Jagir Kaur also strongly condemned the construction of a replica model of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib in a park near Punjabi Bagh in Delhi.

Kaur said, “I am in regular contact with the president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjinder Singh Sirsa since yesterday. Today (on Monday) the DSGMC in support of the Delhi Sangat has removed the replica of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib.”