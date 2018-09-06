Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Twitter blocks the account of Sikhs For Justice legal advisor

Pannun had tweeted against SAD Delhi president, Manjit Singh GK, during his visit to USA in August and had also defended the attack on him by some Sikh protesters in Yuba City saying GK’s supporters had instigated the Sikhs.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Updated: September 6, 2018 12:29:46 am
The Twitter account of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, legal advisor of separatist outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the prime movers of the pro-Khalistan “Referendum 2020”, was blocked on Wednesday.

A message displayed on the Twitter handle of Pannun stated that the account has been temporarily restricted. Pannun had tweeted against SAD Delhi president, Manjit Singh GK, during his visit to USA in August and had also defended the attack on him by some Sikh protesters in Yuba City saying GK’s supporters had instigated the Sikhs.

Subsequently, Pannun had also tweeted that Manjit Singh GK would not be allowed to enter US, Canada, UK or any foreign country till the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, of which GK is the president, does not pass a resolution in support of “Referendum 2020” and Khalistan.

