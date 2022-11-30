Twist handle, steal bike: Two arrested for selling 15 Bullets to fulfil heroin addiction in Chandigarh

TWO ADDICTS from Punjab were arrested for allegedly stealing at least 15 Royal Enfield motorcycles within Tricity and selling these in rural areas for cheap rates to fulfill their addiction. They were were identified as Sandar Singh, 19, of Tarn Taran and Amritpal Singh, 20, of Ferozepur. A total of 15 stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession. Police said that their mastermind is still absconding.

Sources said that the accused were spotted in multiple CCTVs installed throughout Chandigarh and the many toll plazas en route from Chandigarh to Ferozepur. Six motorcycles out of 15 were found stolen from Chandigarh, one was found stolen from Mohali and the details about other eight motorcycles are being verified.

“Sandar and Amritpal along with their mastermind used to arrive at Chandigarh in Punjab roadways buses. They used to descend at ISBT, Sector 43, and recce the houses especially in search of Royal Enfield motorcycles in the sectors in south. They stole the motorcycles at night and so far, they disclosed during interrogation that they did not use any equipment to break the locks of these motorcycles. They simply twisted the locked handle from the two directions with a specific technique, which automatically broke the lock. The two claimed they learnt the technique from YouTube by cutting wires from the battery and reconnecting it later. They also did not need a key to start the motorcycle. The accused confessed to spending the money to fulfil their heroin addiction,” Inspector Jaspal Singh Bhullar, Station House Officer (SHO) Sector 36 police station, said.

Police said that Sandar Singh was arrested at a special naka on November 23. His intensive interrogation led to Amritpal, who was arrested on November 27. Their police custody was extended on Monday.

A joint team comprising SHO Sector 39 police station, Inspector Eram Rizvi, SHO, Sector 36 police station, Inspector Jaspal Singh Bhullar, is investigating the cases.

Police said Amritpal was arrested earlier also in a case of rioting in Ferozepur in July, 2021. He was out on bail in that case.

Sources said many of the recovered motorcycles were sold to people in Ferozepur at cheap rates claiming that full payments will be taken once the documents of these motorcycles were prepared. Police said that Panchkula and Mohali police was informed about the arrests and recovery of 15 motorcycles.