Twenty one-year-old gets 10 years in jail for minor’s rape, kidnap

The accused Ashish Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh and residing in Chandigarh, has been acquitted under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Image) The accused Ashish Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh and residing in Chandigarh, has been acquitted under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Image)

Convicted of kidnapping and raping a minor girl, the district court of Chandigarh on Thursday sentenced a 21-year-old man to 10 years’ imprisonment. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Poonam R Joshi has already acquitted Mahendra’s paternal uncle of the charges after prosecution failed to prove allegations against him.

The court held Mahendra, a resident of Labour Colony here, guilty under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act and also imposed a fine of Rs 1.05 lakh on him, out of which he would pay Rs 1 lakh to the victim and Rs 5,000 will go to the state.

According to the prosecution, a case was registered against the two on the complaint of the victim’s father. He had stated to police that she had gone to stay at her paternal aunt’s house at Dhanas for a few days on August 4, 2017. She was allegedly kidnapped by two persons when she had gone to a temple with her aunt, but returning alone, and was taken to Ambala in a car. From there she was taken to Delhi by bus. They then took her to Kashipur where Mahendra raped her, as per the statements of the minor.

