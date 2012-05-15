TV channels bash politicians for TRPs: Harsimrat

MEMBER of Parliament from Bathinda Harsimrat Kaur Badal,on Monday,raised the issue of the negative portrayal of politicians in NCERT textbooks during Zero Hour in the Parliament. Accusing the media,especially news channels,of indulging in constant bashing of politicians to enhance TRPs,Badal said the recent cartoon controversy was not an isolated incident. Politicians were constantly branded as looters,criminals and murderers by media and channels, she added.

She also lashed out against films such as Rajniti and Ishaqzaade,which she said were creating a bad public perception resulting in a wave of revulsion in the country against politicians,We are celebrating 60 years of our democracy, she said lamenting that the UPA government had poisoned the minds of crores of children over the last six to seven years.

She said that she had noticed hundreds of schoolchildren actively participating in the Anna Hazare movement against corruption and speaking openly against politicians and the political system.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App