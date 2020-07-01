TV anchor dies of Covid-19, Mohali records 4th death

With 12 more positive cases, district tally goes up to 271.(Representational) With 12 more positive cases, district tally goes up to 271.(Representational)

Fourth COVID-19 death was reported in the district after a 43-year-old anchor of a regional news channel died on Tuesday. A total of 12 positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the district, taking the total number to 271 with 70 active cases. One patient was discharged after he recovered from the disease.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjeet Singh, told The Indian Express that Davinder Pal Singh, who worked with a Punjabi regional news channel, had been admitted to a private hospital in Sector 71 since June 13.

He added that Davinder Pal was suffering from renal disorders but he was tested positive for coronavirus after he had arrived from Delhi.

“He was suffering from renal disorders as he had got his kidney transplanted, but he was also tested positive for coronavirus. Our teams have cremated the body at Balongi cremation ground in the presence of his family. His father, brother and other family members were present, along with the teams of health department,” the Civil Surgeon said.

Davinder Pal had been working with a regional Punjabi news channel for the past more than a decade and was suffering from kidney disease. He got his kidneys transplanted around five years ago.

Eleven more positive cases were reported from the district with nine cases from Behra. The cases include the men in the age group of 20 to 39 years. One woman was tested positive for the disease from Baltana. All these positive cases were the contacts of already positive cases.

A 46-year-old man from Lalru who had arrived from Uttar Pradesh was tested positive while a 55-year-old man from Dhakoli was tested positive at the flu corner.

Nine people who were tested positive were the contacts of the workers who were working in a meat factory at Derabassi and were tested positive. These people were also working in the factory.

A 25-year-old man from Phase IV was tested positive at the flu corner while another 55-year-old man from Dhakoli too was found to be suffering from the disease at the flu corner.

Meanwhile, the district administration started a contest for those who have downloaded the COVA app to encourage others to download the app.

DC Girish Dayalan said that this contest was open to those who have downloaded the Cova app on their mobile phones. He said that in order to participate in the contest, first of all, the Cova app has to be downloaded on the mobile phone and then the person downloading the app should join Mission Fateh and afterwards register for the contest.

