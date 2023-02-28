Despite ongoing tussle with Governor Purohit, Punjab CM Mann attends his granddaughter’s wedding

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday attended the wedding ceremony of Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s granddaughter in Delhi against the backdrop of the ongoing tussle between his government and the governor.

The state government had moved the Supreme Court against the governor’s communication that he would approve the summoning of the Assembly’s budget session only after taking legal advice.

Mann and Purohit have been at loggerheads for quite some time now. The chief minister had refused to answer several questions raised by the governor on some appointments and postings by the government recently. Purohit had given Mann 15 days to respond to the queries and threatened to take legal recourse.

Mann even questioned the governor’s appointment, seeking to know the criteria and educational qualifications under which he was selected. He even stated that he was an elected representative and the government would not be run by “selected” people.

Amid this controversy, there was intrigue on whether Mann would attend the wedding function. Before participating in the function, Mann had tweeted, “Capt Amarinder Singh, Kewal Dhillon, Balbir Sidhu, Fateh Jang Bajwa, Raj Kumar Verka, Gurpeet Kangar, Rana Sodhi (all Congress >now BJP) can often be seen near the Governor’s house…are now talking about Governor’s rule in state…people of Punjab know that they have always been anti-Punjab.”

In October last year, Mann skipped a dinner organised by the governor in honour of President Droupadi Murmu. Purohit had questioned Mann’s absence from the state. The governor had stated, “Punjab CM was also invited. I spoke with him. He accepted the invitation but didn’t come. No matter how much work you have, priority should be given to constitutional responsibility.”

Other political leaders from Punjab who participated in the wedding ceremony included BJP leader Sunil Jakhar, former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, former Assembly speaker Rana Kanwarpal ad Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.