Turncoats from other parties are being given tickets, say AAP rebels

Rebel AAP leaders today alleged that the party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was choosing the “wrong people for tickets” for the ensuing Punjab Assembly elections and that party workers are being ignored for extraneous considerations even though it is they who have toiled day and night to build it.

Senior AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition, Harpal Singh Cheema has denied these allegations. AAP state co-incharge Raghav Chadha has already gone on record to say that these were absurd allegations. “We have a list of assembly constituencies where political leaders who joined AAP from parties like Congress and Akali Dal were given tickets in just 1-2 days of their joining at the cost of dedicated party workers who have given their blood and sweat to the party,” alleged Gurtej Singh Pannu, AAP youth wing president, Mohali district here today while addressing media persons at Chandigarh Press Club.

The AAP leaders also presented a list of 13 candidates most of whom they alleged had joined AAP from other parties only recently and are industrialists and not common people. Pannu was accompanied by Sheera Bhanboura, Vice President (Youth), AAP, Punjab and Morha Singh Anjaan, Founder Member, AAP, Punjab. The AAP youth leaders said that they will intensify their agitation against Kejriwal and the Delhi unit of AAP in the coming days.

Cheema: No truth in allegations

The Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema trashed the allegations levelled against the party and said some disgruntled elements are making noise on behest of other parties who are scared because AAP is on its way to winning the elections. “Just take up the list of candidates and see who is a party worker and who is not. Simple, straightforward people with humble backgrounds and dedicated track record of party service have been given tickets. One of our candidates lives in a one-room house,” he said.