Turmoil in West Asia denies woman from Punjab village wave final goodbye to son

The escalating conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel has left behind not just geopolitical tremors but also personal tragedies. A woman from Akbarpur Kalan village near Nakodar in Punjab’s Jalandhar district was forced to return to the United Kingdom from Doha airport after flight cancellations disrupted her journey home to attend her youngest son’s last rites.

Binder Masih, a resident of Akbarpur Kalan village, had travelled to England on December 5 last year to visit her elder son, William Masih (also known as Lucky), who has been living in the UK for over 15 years. She was scheduled to return to Punjab on March 14. However, tragedy struck when her 32-year-old younger son, Nicolas Masih, passed away suddenly on February 27.

Upon receiving the news, her elder son immediately booked a fresh ticket for her for February 28 so she could return to India for the burial. She boarded the flight from the UK with the hope of seeing her son for the one last time. But fate had other plans.

After landing at Doha airport in Qatar, she was informed that several onward flights to India and across West Asia had been cancelled. “After waiting for nearly three hours at the airport, authorities informed passengers that flights would not resume and arrangements were made to send all back to England,” Binder said.

Speaking to The Indian Express from the UK, Binder said she never imagined she would have to return without reaching her village. “I was going to see my son for the last time. I never thought I would have to go back,” she said, her voice heavy with grief.

Nicolas, son of late former sarpanch Prem Masih of Akbarpur Kalan, had married last year and is survived by his wife, Param, and their 21-day-old baby boy. At the time of his death, his wife was staying at her parental home following delivery, while Nicolas was alone at their village house.

According to the family, Nicolas had been in regular contact with his mother and elder brother through video calls. On February 27, he was speaking with them continuously. At one point, he told them he was stepping out briefly to his maternal aunt’s house to collect his meal. After returning home, he stopped answering his phone.

“I became anxious and called my daughter Sunita in Nakodar,” Binder said. Sunita also tried calling her brother but received no response. She then sent her son to check on his maternal uncle. When he reached the house, he found Nicolas lying on the floor, his face turned to one side. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead.

The sudden death has left the family shattered. William, speaking from the UK, said he was inconsolable. “My younger brother had told me many times to come back home, but somehow I could not manage it. Now I realise I will never see him again in my life,” he said.

With no clarity on when flights would resume and the situation in the region remaining uncertain, the family in the village proceeded with the cremation on March 2 in Akbarpur Kalan. The last rites were performed by relatives, including his sister and wife, as his mother remained stranded abroad.

“The tragedy has cast a shadow over the entire village. Nicolas was the son of the late Prem Masih, former sarpanch of Akbarpur Kalan, who had passed away earlier. His family is respected and close-knit,” Tareem Peter, who is close to the family and president of Pendu Mazdoor Union Punjab.

For family, however, the geopolitical situation has translated into a personal void that cannot be filled.

“My mother and I now wait in the UK, hoping to return to Punjab once the situation normalises — but knowing we have already missed the final goodbye to our youngest brother,” William said.