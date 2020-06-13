Tuition fee okay but pvt schools can’t charge for services not rendered: Punjab to HC

The state also argued that the rationale behind such directions was that the containment measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19 had a domino effect on all aspects of society, including schooling and income. The state also argued that the rationale behind such directions was that the containment measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19 had a domino effect on all aspects of society, including schooling and income.

With Punjab arguing that it has the powers to regulate the school fee and that the related directions to educational institutions have been issued in public interest to mitigate the hardships of people during the lockdown period, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday asked the state whether it would share the burden of the private institutions regarding the salaries of teachers. The hearing of the case will continue next week and the parties have been asked to submit their written submissions.

The HC is hearing a case filed by various school managements against the state orders directing them to only charge tuition fee for online classes and not building charges, transportation charges, or charges for meals etc; not reduce the salary of the teachers, and reschedule the last date of deposit of admission fee to one month after the condition improves. In an interim order passed on May 22, the HC had allowed the schools to pay 70 per cent of the total fee and take admission fee in two installments in six months. The HC also allowed the schools to pay only 70 per cent of the salary to teachers.

During the resumed hearing which lasted many hours, Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda sought recalling of the interim order and defended the directions issued by the state to the schools while calling it to be a policy decision. Nanda submitted that other states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Chandigarh have passed similar orders and the HCs there have refused to interfere.

The state also argued that the rationale behind such directions was that the containment measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19 had a domino effect on all aspects of society, including schooling and income. The directions were passed in exercise of the powers of the state government under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and also the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

In response to the court’s query regarding Punjab’s responsibility towards the schools, Nanda submitted that schools were permitted to charge the tuition fee and the directions only reasonably prohibit them from charging for meals, transportation and building charges — the services they were not rendering. It was also argued by the state AG that schoolchildren’s right to education is fundamental right and the same will prevail over the Article 19 (1)(g), the right to practise profession, in context of the school associations.

Senior Advocate Puneet Bali, who represents various schools, questioned the state’s power to issue such instructions to the private schools even under the 2005 Act. Bali submitted that schools have to pay salaries to the teachers and staff and see their infrastructure aspects. The schools also offered to look into cases of parents, facing financial hardship, on a case to case basis.

Bali also submitted that the state has a welfare function but it neither came to the rescue of the parents nor the schools. He also questioned the contradiction in the state orders, which ask them not to collect the total fee but continue payment of salaries to the teachers. Bali on behalf of the schools also submitted that they are ready to pay 90 per cent salary to the teachers but they cannot be forced not to take fee and still pay the staff.

The hearing in the case will resume on Monday at 2.15 pm for arguments to be addressed by the counsel representing the parents.

