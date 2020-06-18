Tubewell owners who supplied illegal power connection booked

One of the accused was arrested, while the other is said to be on the run.(Representational) One of the accused was arrested, while the other is said to be on the run.(Representational)

After an infant died in the fire that broke out in shanties at Teur village near Kharar on Tuesday, police booked the tube-well owners who were providing illegal electricity connection to the shanties’ residents.

One of the accused was arrested, while the other is said to be on the run.

A case under the Sections 304 (culpable homicide), 427 (mishief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on the complaint of Suresh Kumar, father of the infant who suffered fatal burns.

Suresh Kumar said that they lived in shanties and the owners of a nearby tube-well, Narinder Singh and Jagtar Singh, had given an illegal connection to them.

The complainant alleged that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in an electricity wire. The fire spread rapidly while Suresh Kumar’s son was sleeping in his shanty. The infant had suffered 100 per cent burns.

The police officials said that Jagtar Singh was arrested, while Narinder Singh is on the run. As many as 43 shanties were destroyed in the fire that took place in Teur village on Tuesday afternoon.

