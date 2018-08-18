TS Central State Library: Too late for this summer, look forward to a cooler summer next year

While most of the books have been shifted to another place, some remain on shelves and have been covered with dust sheets to protect them during the installation work. (Express Photo) While most of the books have been shifted to another place, some remain on shelves and have been covered with dust sheets to protect them during the installation work. (Express Photo)

Visitors at TS Central State Library in Sector 17 will no longer have to sweat it out. The library management has finally begun the work of installing a centralised air-conditioning system in the library.

With the work beginning only on August 14, the facility comes a tad late for this summer, but the library promises to be cool next summer. Known as AC Ceiling Cassette system, the air conditioning is being installed in two sections of the library. They are Circulation Section and Reference Section situated on the first floor and second floor, respectively.

The issuing of books and returns have been shifted to the open gallery outside the Circulation Section on the first floor.

Sohan Lal, representative of one of two companies awarded the contract of installing the system, said, “We got the orders to start installation work in the last week of July this year. After completing the paper work, we began the installation work just three days back. We will complete the installation work on both floors of the building within the next one month. From next summer, visitors can enjoy their reading in full AC system. The total cost of the installation work is around Rs 25 lakh.”

The Reading Section on the third floor of the library is already air-conditioned.

Suresh Kumar of Sector 29, a member of TS Central State Library-17, said, “I came to the library to get two books related to Hindi Literature but was told that as installation work of AC system has started, it is difficult to trace two particular books. I was informed that the functioning of the library will become smooth within the next one month.”

While most of the books have been shifted to another place, some remain on shelves and have been covered with dust sheets to protect them during the installation work.

The TS Central State Library has around 2.5 lakh books and a total membership of more than 39,000. On an average, around 900 people, including members and non-members, visit the library every day.

A senior officer with the UT education department, who is also a member of the State Library Planning Committee, said, “The tenders inviting bidding from the interested companies were issued last year, but the process of selecting the companies took time. The work will be completed in the next one month.”

Anju Gupta, librarian with TS Central State Library-17, said, “It is all for the benefit of the visitors. The demand for installation of AC Ceiling Cassette system was long pending. We have instructed the contractors to complete the installation work as soon as possible. Indeed, some inconveniences are being faced by the members and visitors and we regret it.”

Book lovers continue to throng library.

The spirit of bookworms remains high despite the ongoing installation of the A/C system. People especially youngsters were spotted sitting on chairs and reading in the gallery outside the Reference Section on the second floor. One of them said, “We are allowed to sit in the gallery. There is a problem about getting the books we want, but we have been assured that the situation will be settled in the next few days.”

