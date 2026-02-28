‘Truth always triumphs,’ Mann on court ruling

Punjab AAP on Friday hailed the court’s discharge of AAP supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ex-deputy Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann exclaiming, “Truth always triumphs.” A Delhi court discharged Kejriwal and Sisodia in the excise policy case, pulling up the CBI by saying its case was wholly unable to survive judicial scrutiny and stood discredited in its entirety.

Besides the two leaders, 21 others were also discharged in the matter.

Celebrations broke out at AAP’s office here with partyleaders and workers exchanging sweets and dancing to the beats of the dhol.