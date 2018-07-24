Trust head writes to govt to waive fees for building construction

Shamsher even mentioned in his letter that they wanted to build a plot adjacent to the Prabh Asra building. Shamsher even mentioned in his letter that they wanted to build a plot adjacent to the Prabh Asra building.

UNIVERSAL DISABLED Caretaker Social Welfare Society, which runs Prabh Asra Trust, a home for destitutes, has written to Chief Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar to waive fees for building construction and dropping a criminal case lodged by the Kurali Municipal Council (MC) against the trust.

In his letter to Suresh Kumar, Society President Shamsher Singh said they were doing charitable work but the government was not allowing them to construct buildings which would be used for patients admitted to Prabh Asra. He further stated in his letter that since the inception of the society in 2004, 1,692 persons, suffering form mental ailment, had been admitted to Prabh Asra and 1,083 patients were reunited with their families and at present, a total of 407 patients, including 72 drug addicts, were undergoing treatment at the Prabh Asra.

Shamsher even mentioned in his letter that they wanted to build a plot adjacent to the Prabh Asra building. He added that the Kurali MC demanded Rs 25 lakh for sanctioning the building plan. He added in the letter that since they were not carrying out any commercial activity in the building, the MC should not treat the building as commercial.

“We run the trust with the help of donations made by people. It is difficult for us to pay such a huge amount. We are working for the welfare of the society,” Shamsher told Chandigarh Newsline. He alleged in his letter that they got the plans approved for two buildings, Children Home and Sewa Niwas, around four years ago but the Kurali MC did not provide the sewerage connections to both the buildings despite paying all dues to the government.

According to Shamsher, the Kurali civic body had also filed an FIR against them and the case was pending in a Ropar court.

