Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Truck rams bike in Ambala; one killed, 2 injured

The Parao police registered the case on the complaint of Gulshan, a resident of Dukhari, who witnessed the accident.

The driver of the truck, Vijay Kumar of Chamba in Himachal, was caught by the locals. (Representational/File)

A speeding truck rammed into a bike being driven by three factory workers on Ambala-Dukheri Road on Thursday, killing one of them and injuring the other two. The injured youth were rushed to Civil Hospital. The victims were identified as Arjun, who died, and Gobinda and Bhim, who fractured their legs.

The Parao police registered the case on the complaint of Gulshan, a resident of Dukhari, who witnessed the accident. Gulshan with the assistance of police took the three to the hospital where Arjun was declared dead and Gobinda and Bhim were referred to the GMCH 32, Chandigarh.

The driver of the truck, Vijay Kumar of Chamba in Himachal, was caught by the locals. However, he managed to slip away.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 05:19:18 am
