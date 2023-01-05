Two killed after truck hits two-wheeler from behind

A retired Indian Army jawan and his wife were killed in Industrial Area Phase-8B on Thursday after a tipper truck hit the two-wheeler that they were riding from the rear.

Police have registered a case against the ‘killer’ truck driver.

The police identified the victims as as Tsering Namgial and Padma Yangzes. Tsering, police said, had retired from the Indian Army while Padma Yangzes was serving in the Agriculture department in Leh.

The complainant in the case, Skarma Sonam Targias, stated to the police that his parents were staying in Kharar for the past two years and had visited a dentist on Thursday and were returning home when the incident took place.

“My parents were returning home and when they reached near Mohali Towers, a truck had hit them from the rear. Both my father and my mother were killed on the spot,” the complaint said.