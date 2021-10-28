Truck crushes three women agitators near farmers’ protest site

As many as three women protesters from Punjab’s Mansa district died after being crushed by a speeding truck near Bahadurgarh of Haryana’s Jhajjar district Thursday morning.

The victims have been identified as Amarjeet Kaur, Gurmail Kaur and Harsinder Kaur.

According to farmers, the incident took place at 5:30 am, when a group of half a dozen women were planning to head back to their homes in Punjab.

“They were sitting on a footpath when the truck crushed them. Two of them died on the spot while the third died in the hospital. Two more women have received injuries in the incident. One of them who has received serious injuries has been admitted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak,” said Satnam Singh, a farmer leader from Punjab.

Farmers say the truck driver did not stop and drove away after the incident. The police are investigating the matter.

Farmers have been sitting on the borders of Delhi for the past 11 months as part of their agitation against the three contentious farm laws.