TRS win shows people favour regional outfits, says Dushyant Chautala

The youngest Member of Parliament and leader of the Indian National Lok Dal breakaway group, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Dushyant Chautala said that the impressive TRS victory in the Telengana Assembly elections had shown regional parties were on the ascendant, and claimed that his newly formed outfit would provide the alternative that the traditional parties could not.

Speaking at The Indian Express Idea Exchange here, Dushyant, who is the son of Ajay Chautala, the elder son of former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, pointed to the results of the recent mayoral elections in Haryana, and said the BJP swept the election because the Opposition ran away from the fight by not contesting under their own symbols, and the candidates backed by the opposition jointly had failed badly.

“BJP swept the mayoral polls because Congress ran away from the poll battle at the last moment. First, it announced it would contest the mayoral polls on party symbol, but later its leaders said they won’t contest on party symbol. The Congress was scared that it was going to lose the election. The people have given mandate (against) the INLD and BSP alliance…In Hisar, their candidate has secured 2500 votes. In Panipat, the alliance got 5,200 votes that is not even two per cent of the total votes polled. The BJP was sole contender there. People did (not) see an alternate to vote against it.”He claimed the Assembly results did not point to a Congress comeback.

“People are not in favour of Congress also. You have seen Telangana and Mizoram results. In Rajasthan, there was no other political party except BJP and Congress. Still, they (Congress) did not get majority. People are against these national parties. They want regional parties to come in. TRS in Telangana repeated itself with huge majority for the second tenure. In Mizoram, the Mizo National Front (MNF) has won. People make alternatives which have futuristic thought process who think of doing progress for the region. Chaudhary Devi Lal always said regional parties are original parties because he knew that regional parties will pick those subjects… which develop their states “

The Hisar MP claimed that the JJP, formed on December 9, represented “a break from the past” and a “new” way of doing politics. “Haryana wants a change that’s why the JJP has been formed”. In a veiled but apparent reference to the INLD leadership, he said, “Some insecure persons were so insure that they did not want change to happen.”

The INLD leadership has alleged that he broke away from the party as he had wanted to be declared the party’s chief ministerial candidate in the 2019 Assembly elections. Dismissing that accusation, Chautala said, “…I am not that ambitious that my only target is becoming a Chief Minister …I am not greedy … I am a Member of Parliament. I work for my constituency… In future, if we get majority, the MLAs will decide who will be the CM to lead the state. My target is to provide employment to youth of my state. I am a young person at the age of 30. My ambition is anybody of my age should have a job in their hand.”

There was no chance of reconciliation with the INLD, Dushyant said, even though family relations would

continue. Dushyant said khap panchayats had started changing with the times, and had even relaxed their infamous rules regarding marriages. “There was a restriction on marriages within 48 villages surrounding Narwana (Jind) but now Banyan khap has changed the norms because earlier people were forced to go to even to Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to look for brides or grooms,” he said.