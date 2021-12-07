Trinamool Congress partners up with Jai Pawan Jai Kisan for Punjab polls

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday formally entered into an alliance with farmers’ party, Jai Pawan Jai Kisan (JJJK), and said that it will contest from all the 117 seats in Punjab.

Announcing the alliance, national president of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party, Dr Baljit Singh Aulakh — in the presence of state president of TMC, Manjit Singh — said that while JJJK will contest from 87 seats, the TMC will contest on 30 seats.

Addressing the media, Manjit Singh said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will herself come to campaign in the state for the Punjab elections. He said, “I am meeting Mamata ji on December 15. After that she will give us her schedule.”

The alliance partners on Tuesday also announced the names of 22 candidates for the election. Manjit Singh said they had given a clarion call to the people of the state to trust them as an alternative to traditional parties who had only disappointed the people. “Trust us, give us an opportunity, we will deliver,” he said.

He added that the TMC-JJJP alliance will work towards ending nepotism, corruption and putting an end to gangsters and gangwars in the state.

The TMC-JJJP alliance said that they will soon be releasing the manifestofor the upcoming polls. “We will be releasing our manifesto on an affidavit. This would mean that the manifesto will be binding on us,” Manjit Singh said.