Trident Realty launches Trident Hills in Panchkula

Trident Realty has launched Trident Hills – an integrated luxury township in Panchkula. The pioneering real estate developer has acquired a 200-acre in the foothills of the Shivaliks and plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore to develop the luxury residential project that offers urban living space replete with several amenities in a lush, green landscape.

This new project marks the company’s plans to foray into Tier-2 Real estate Market. Expressing excitement on the occasion, S K Narvar, chairman of Trident Realty, said, “… Luxury homes are witnessing high demand in Tier-2 cities because of the aspirational upper middle and upper class. Trident Hills mark our debut in the Tier-2 market.”