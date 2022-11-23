scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Trident Realty launches Trident Hills in Panchkula

The pioneering real estate developer has acquired a 200-acre in the foothills of the Shivaliks and plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore to develop the luxury residential project

trident, panchkula news, indian expressTrident Realty has launched Trident Hills – an integrated luxury township in Panchkula. (Photo source: Twitter/ S.K.Narvar)

Trident Realty has launched Trident Hills – an integrated luxury township in Panchkula. The pioneering real estate developer has acquired a 200-acre in the foothills of the Shivaliks and plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore to develop the luxury residential project that offers urban living space replete with several amenities in a lush, green landscape.

More from Chandigarh

This new project marks the company’s plans to foray into Tier-2 Real estate Market. Expressing excitement on the occasion, S K Narvar, chairman of Trident Realty, said, “… Luxury homes are witnessing high demand in Tier-2 cities because of the aspirational upper middle and upper class. Trident Hills mark our debut in the Tier-2 market.”

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 08:30:51 am
Next Story

People fed up with AAP’s misgovernance, Cong to win all 4 MC seats: Warring

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X