Trickery, treachery to squirm his way out of pre-poll promise: Sukhbir on Channi letter to PM

The Shiromani Akali Dal Tuesday accused Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of resorting to “trickery and treachery” to “squirm his way out of the commitment” of complete farm loan waiver by putting its onus on the Centre.

Reacting to a letter written by Channi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking complete waiver of the debt of farmers and farm labourers for which CM said his his government was ready to share the cost with the Centre, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Channi has admitted that the Congress government did not have any intention of implementing the complete Rs 90,000-crore loan waiver promised to farmers of Punjab by taking oath on the holy Gutka Sahib”.

“It is clear that the Congress want to do a double whammy on farmers of Punjab. Ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections, the farmers were tricked by then state Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh into believing that his government would waive off their loans. Now after deceiving and betraying the trust of farmers, Channi is again trying to trick them into believing that their loans will be waived off in conjunction with the central government,” said Sukhbir.

Accusing the CM of “committing a crime against farmers as well as humanity at large”, Sukhbir said Channi’s letter to the PM “is not worth the paper” it is printed upon. “It is a matter of record that the complete farm loan waiver was promised by the Congress and not the Centre. It formed a part of the election manifesto of the Congress in Punjab and it is its government which is honour bound to fulfill it and not the Centre. Writing to the Centre urging it take on half this responsibility amounts to playing with the sentiments of farmers. This letter has no locus standi and will not be considered. This will give the Congress an excuse to play politics on the issue by blaming the Centre for not taking on half of the farm loan waiver burden,” he added.

Asking the CM not to run away from fulfilling the solemn promise made to the farmers of Punjab, Sukhbir said Channi has admitted in the letter that the Congress has failed abysmally in implementing the promise. “The Congress government stands thoroughly exposed,” the Akali Dal Chief said, adding that the CM has also admitted in his letter that the his government led thousands of farmers to commit suicide because it failed to waive off their loans as promised. “Channi has also admitted that farmers are being harassed and that recoveries are being made from them,” he added.

Stating that the SAD had always asserted that the Congress was a party of liars, Sukhbir said, “CM admitted as much himself today. It is now clear that the Congress cannot be relied upon to speak the truth. It is also clear that the complete farm loan waiver scheme is officially dead. It is also clear that all other promises made to the people including reducing power tariff by Rs 3 per unit will meet the same fate”.