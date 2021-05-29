Tricity’s daily toll climbs to 18

Till now, 24,468 health care workers and 22,591 frontline workers have received the first dose. (File Photo)

The Tricity recorded 18 new Covid-related fatalities on Friday along with 488 new cases.

The UT Admin Friday directed private labs to not charge more than Rs 450 for RT-PCR tests and Rs 350 for RAT.

Chandigarh: 161 new cases, 6 deaths

The UT reported 161 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 59,577 with 2,758. As many as six people also succumbed to the infection, taking the fatalities to 735. As many as 526 patients were discharged from various facilities.

A 48-year-old man, a resident of Khuda Alisher, a case of Type-1 respiratory failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome and a 73-year-old man from Dadu Majra, a case of hypertension and bronchopneumonia, expired at GMSH-16.

A 53-year-old woman from Sector 32, a case of diabetes mellitus and hypertension and a 56-year-old man from Manimajra, a case of Type-2 respiratory failure and severe acute respiratory infection expired at GMCH-32.

A 34-year-old woman from Ramdarbar, a case of Type-1 respiratory failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome expired at PGIMER. A 77-year-old female, a resident of Dadu Majra, a case of Type-2 diabetes mellitus, passed away at Civil Hospital, Panchkula.

Vaccination drive

As per the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, 75,463 people in the age group of 60 and above have been vaccinated, the number for 45-60 years is 1,05,371 and the number for 18 plus is 31,804.

Till now, 24,468 health care workers and 22,591 frontline workers have received the first dose.

Mohali: 6 deaths, 230 new cases

Six more deaths were reported in the district due to Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total number of fatalities to 931.

As many as 230 positive cases were also reported, increasing the total number of cases to 65,991 with 3,826 remaining active. The DC further stated that 709 patients were also discharged upon recovery.

Fast testing machine installed

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday inaugurated the Covid Fast Testing Machine (ID now) at the District Hospital.

This machine has been donated by PATH, a US-based non-profit organisation. The machine can conduct 30 tests a day.

Panchkula: 97 cases, six deaths

A total of 97 new Covid cases surfaced in Panchkula on Friday, along with six more fatalities.

A 45-year-old man, a resident of Marranwala with no comorbidity, a 60-year-old woman from Buddanpur with diabetes, a 63-year-old from Tipra suffering from Diabetes, a 74-year-old woman, resident of Kalka suffering from Diabetes, a 50-year-old man, resident of Mankiyan with no known comorbidities, and a 65-year-old man of Ber Ghati with Diabetes passed away.

The active case tally stood at 1126. A total of 39,311 cases have so far been reported from the district, while 337 people have succumbed to the virus.