Tricity toll goes up to 19, Panchkula cases fall below 50

As per the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, 3,49,045 people were vaccinated in Chandigarh on Monday.

The Tricity reported as many as 19 Covid-related fatalities on Monday.

Chandigarh: 124 new cases, 8 deaths

The UT reported 124 new Covid cases, taking the total number of cases to 60,046. Eight people also succumbed to the infection, taking the number of fatalities to 753. The active cases stood at 1,767 and 483 patients were discharged from various facilities.

A 75-year-old man, a resident of Sector 44, a case Type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension; a 72-year-old man, a resident of Sector 32, a case of severe acute respiratory infection; a 76-year-old man from Sector 16, a case of severe acute respiratory infection and hypertension passed away at GMCH-32. Three people, a 35-year-old man from Ramdarbar, an 84-year-old man from Sector 41 and a 70-year-old ma, from Sector 32, were brought dead to GMCH-32. An 85-year-old man from Sector 45, a case of diabetes and hypertension and an 62-year-old man from Sector 41, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome, expired at GMSH-16.

Mohali: 88 new cases, 9 deaths

The district recorded less than 100 Covid cases on Monday, the first time in months, with 88 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 66,494 with 2,902 active. Nine more deaths were also reported, increasing the number of fatalities to 963.

DC Girish Dayalan said that a maximum 26 cases were reported from Mohali (urban), followed by 22 from Dhakoli, 16 from Gharuan, 11 from Derabassi, nine from Kharar, two from Lalru, and one from Banur.

The DC further added that 322 patients had recovered from the infection and were discharged, adding that a total of 62,629 patients have recovered so far.

Panchkula: 48 new cases, 2 deaths

As many as 48 new Covid cases surfaced in Panchkula on Monday, along with two more fatalities. The district had last reported less than 50 cases almost 2.5 months back on March 8.

A 61-year-old man, a resident of Sector 21 with diabetes and hypertension and a 68-year-old man resident of Sector 14 who had Diabetes and hypertension succumbed to the infection.

While 48 people tested positive on Monday, 64 were added to the district owing to the tracing of cases from Sunday’s count. The active case tally stood at 813, while the recovery rate stood at 96 per cent with 28,803 people who have recovered as yet.

A total of 39,547 cases have so far been reported, of which 29,965 are from Panchkula itself. As many as 349 people have succumbed to the virus as yet. The district has conducted 337,047 tests so far, with at least 578 samples being taken on Sunday.