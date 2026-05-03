Tricity braces for thunderstorms, rain as temperatures likely to dip over next 48 hours

The change in weather is likely to bring much-needed relief from the rising heat, with day temperatures expected to dip over the next two to three days. (Express Photo)

The Tricity is set for a fresh spell of pre-monsoon activity, with the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh forecasting light to moderate rainfall at a few places on May 4 and 5, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

According to the latest forecast, isolated places in Chandigarh may witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph on May 4. The change in weather is likely to bring much-needed relief from the rising heat, with day temperatures expected to dip over the next two to three days.

The development as per weather department is being attributed to an active western disturbance impacting northwest India, a system that has already begun influencing weather patterns across the region.