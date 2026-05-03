Tricity braces for thunderstorms, rain as temperatures likely to dip over next 48 hours

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The Tricity is set for a fresh spell of pre-monsoon activity, with the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh forecasting light to moderate rainfall at a few places on May 4 and 5, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.
According to the latest forecast, isolated places in Chandigarh may witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph on May 4. The change in weather is likely to bring much-needed relief from the rising heat, with day temperatures expected to dip over the next two to three days.
The development as per weather department is being attributed to an active western disturbance impacting northwest India, a system that has already begun influencing weather patterns across the region.
In recent days, the Tricity has been witnessing fluctuating weather conditions. While maximum temperatures had climbed to around 35–37°C under partly cloudy skies, similar rain spells earlier this week led to a sharp drop of nearly 6–7 degrees, bringing temperatures below normal levels.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that such intermittent rain and thunderstorm activity is likely to continue in the first week of May, keeping maximum temperatures in check and preventing severe heatwave conditions for now.
As per the local forecast, May 3 is likely to remain partly cloudy with chances of light rain or thunder activity, followed by more widespread rainfall on May 4 and 5. During this period, maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 33–35 degree Celsius, lower than the typical May average, which usually touches close to 38–40 degrees in Chandigarh.
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