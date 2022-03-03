Tricity students reach Lviv on train, next stop Hungary

MANY TRICITY students who had boarded trains from Kharkiv for Lviv, hours after the death of a Karnataka student in the ongoing war against Ukraine, reached Lviv safely. The students are now headed towards Hungary, a relative of one of the stuck students, Nitika Mehta, said in Chandigarh on Wednesday. “They reached Lviv after travelling for at least nine hours in the train. At Lviv, they were joined by other students who were travelling in another train. They have decided to enter Hungary. They have hired cabs and are moving towards Hungry. They have crossed one of the security check points out of three, which are in Ukraine jurisdictions. Nikita conveyed to me that they have planned to reach Budapest, to avail the facility of evacuation provided by the Indian embassy,” Mayank Sharma, cousin of Nikita, said.

Mayank Sharma, a resident of Sector 41, added, “Though Nikita told me that a few cab services are now offering free transportation, they preferred to pay the charges. She told me that back in Kharkiv, scores of Indian students are still present. Many agents from India, who arranged their admissions in different medical colleges in Ukraine, are also with those students.”

Nikita Mehta along with many others had decided to leave Kharkiv moments after the death of a Karnataka student, who was standing in queue to purchase food, reportedly died at the hands of the Russian forces on February 28. Meanwhile, the UT police on Wednesday called many families of the students stuck in Ukraine. Monica Mehta, mother of Nikita, informed the police about the current status of her daughter in Ukraine.

20 Mohali students return, wait on for 45 others

Meanwhile, at least 20 students from Mohali, who were studying in different universities in Ukraine, have been evacuated and have returned home, district administration officials informed on Wednesday. The administration has so far identified a total of 65 students who were studying in Ukraine.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC), Isha Kalia, told The Indian Express that teams of the administration has been meeting the families of students and monitoring the situation. “We had sent information of all the students to higher authorities through proper channels. We are expecting that soon the remaining students will arrive home safely as well,” she added.