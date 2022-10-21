Tricity Stars: Meet the leading ladies of Chitkara University

In a single span of conversation, Madhu Chitkara will leave you impressed and inspired. The lady behind the Chitkara brand of institutions is an institution in herself. If her illustrious husband Dr Ashok Chitkara is the super brain behind the Chitkara name, Madhu is the heart, a force of nature – unstoppable, relentless and enviably patient. Niyati Chitkara, her daughter in law, on the other hand, is a bright spark charting her own course, transforming the school ecosystem innovatively. Together, they have done groundbreaking work, raised the bar of education through their institutes and strengthened the Chitkara name.

The Journey

It all began in 1976, when Madhu, born and brought up in Delhi, wanted to get into medical field. Due to family constraints, she had to settle for BSc (Hons) in Mathematics, a choice that changed her life. “I moved to Chandigarh to pursue my BEd, and that’s where I met Dr Chitkara, my classmate,” says Madhu. Together, they did Masters in Education, got married (without dowry), pursued PHds on the job and Madhu, on Dr Chitkara’s insistence, did MSc Mathematics too. “He has always pushed me to the forefront,” she shares how Dr Chitkara initiated the trend of going to IITs for lectures while she became the youngest recipient of State Awardee of Best Teacher at 31.

It’s their shared passion and hardwork that made them a power couple, braving all odds and raising an empire. “Our students pushed us to start an engineering college, and in 2001, with no family or political support, no idea about rules, regulations, we took the plunge. Chitkara Institute of Engineering and Technology (CIUT) Rajpura opened with 220 students in 2002,” tells Madhu.

The same year, 2002 they opened a school – Chitkara International School in Sector 25. “In a shed, with seven students and two staff members. The rest was a field with tiny streams running through it,” recalls Niyati. Interestingly, it was one of the last five sites Chandigarh Administration had invited proposals for from those in education to establish schools. Madhu followed her instincts and sent the proposal for the land next to the cremation ground, and bagged it. Mansi, her daughter ran the Playway till she got married and passed the baton to Niyati in 2004. Although Niyati had been in the field of academics – she started the first IELTS centre in Amritsar, successfully ran language centre InLingua, taught MCom students, she was clueless about schools but accepted the challenge. Being born on Teachers’ Day, and her years of teaching kids in her vicinity as a young student in Amritsar, paid off. “I decided to create our own world and make it the best.” Which she did, and has opened another branch in Sector 28, Panchkula.

Challenges & Rewards

By 2002, Madhu had mortgaged all assets, taken loan, and used most of the savings. Starting a college was a task. “Till today, Dr Chitkara has no idea where our finances go. He is only concerned with teaching, whereas I found myself managing, organizing things by default,” Madhu rewinds to 2001-02. The Parliament had been attacked, and she was running against time to get government approval for their college. “I pulled out our file from PTU at midnight, and drove to Delhi just to reach the office five minutes to five. They were shutting down, and how I begged for our file to be submitted! They finally did, but it was a learning,” says Madhu.

Where Dr Chitkara the perfectionist approaches things in a planned fashion, Madhu heads on fearlessly. A light sleeper, Madhu would stay up all night and study the rules, regulations, laws, legislations, approvals and accreditations, everything related to setting up institutions. She would make endless rounds of banks for loans, departments for clearances, construction site, go over staff selection and curriculum, prepare files and proposals on her own.

The teacher to entrepreneur was a testing journey. “I come from a middle class background where my parents hardly earned Rs 97 a month. We struggled for so many years, working in different cities, and when Mansi was born, Ashok ji was in Delhi. I sat in an auto with Mohit, went to hospital and had only that much money to get the delivery done. I delivered and returned same evening. Life throws multiple challenges your way making you stronger, more resilient and courageous,” says Madhu.

People’s faith kept them going, and once Mohit, their son, started a common placement drive for colleges wherein big names like Syntel, Accenture, Infosys etc picked Chitkara students’, their ranking jumped to number two, after Thapar Engineering college, Patiala. Till then, they were at the bottom of the Punjab Technical University (PTU) list. The success earned them land in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh to set up another college in 2008. “That was another uphill battle,” says Madhu, who was quietly waging another war simultaneously. The process to get a university status had begun in 2006. Madhu would park herself at the Secretariat, and wait. “I would take my besan barfi, tea and samosa, read and observe people,” she did this for years till in 2010, Chitkara was awarded the university status and then, “sky was the limit”. Based on their case, a policy was made and many private universities got their status faster.

Meanwhile, Niyati had her mind set on doing things differently. After surveying schools around the city, she came to one conclusion – are we making our children ready for the world? “Is our education system employment ready? Does it empower children with skills, scientific temperament, financial literary, logic and reasoning? Are they able to comprehend, analyse and research?” Niyati ditched the traditional systems, and focused on ‘why learners learn, and why learners don’t learn’. “We realized that school systems were not in sync with higher education. Being employment-ready is a measurable outcome of education. So we put into action a reverse integration method – PhD to Playway,” says Niyati, who kickstarted the Tech8 programme – a skill-based, industry-friendly, experiential curriculum right from Playway to make kids higher education ready, developing IQ, EQ (emotional quotient), and most importantly, ‘Happiness Quotient’. “The habit of being happy, and it has to start early. Guilt, comparisons, responsibilities are instilled in us, while self care and happiness is missing. A child has to be academically and emotionally balanced.”

By 2007-08, way before the pandemic accelerated digitalisation, she transformed the school into a digital space. Diaries were out, digital report cards and mobile assessments were in, audio circulars in Hindi and Punjabi were activated, open book revisions, seniors teaching juniors, integrated learning programmes with Government schools, hybrid classrooms, high tech labs, internships in Class XI, day care centre for staff’s kids…Niyati continued with inspired change, putting into practise lessons learnt from her brilliant 85-year-old PhD guide, Dr V Natarajan. “Do not reduce your PhD to a dead document, make it relevant; that’s my guru dakshina, he said.”

Changing mindsets, explaining tech and new methodologies to parents was a herculean task. “Especially when you are the youngest principal, and not a gray haired experienced one.” Schools, she feels, are like corporates now, and a teacher’s role has become tougher. “To be a teacher you have to live a life inside the staffroom, know how to create curriculum, set question paper, be tech savvy. Teacher education needs upgraded skill mapping else children will refuse to study from them,” recommends Niyati.

Another recommendation, for National Education Programme was of regional language. “90 per cent kids are not able to perform well because of language. As part of Content and Language Integrated Learning project in Punjab and Chandigarh, we, along with Manipal and Pondicherry universities and Symbiosis, found if children are taught in their mother tongue till class IV or five their learning levels increase. But we need literature and translations in regional language first, which is being developed.”

The Mantra

Madhu never lets success get to her head or failure to her heart. She strikes a balance with zero expectations and a positive mindset. “Ditch self pity. Love yourself, respect yourself and others will respect you. We can give birth, that makes us superior, capable to handle anything,” shoots Madhu.

Work will never be done in one go, that’s a life rule. “Be patient and stay positive. The worst that will happen is rejection. Try again. Be relentless, don’t ever play the victim card.”

For Niyati, Madhu has been her biggest motivator and supporter. “My mantra is to keep evolving, learning, innovating.”

The Vision

The pandemic, they both feel, has taught us a lot. “Be job creators instead of job seekers.” In this spirit they’ve started CURIN: Chitkara University Research and Innovation Network, working passionately towards solving daily problems faced by society and government. The first to open a start up cell and incubation centre, adopt government schools around their university, only school whose students have 18 patents, they continue to give seed money to students to work on their ideas. “Our endeavor is to take care of all stakeholders, to make education fit for all and be the solution.”