Tricity Stars: Harsharan Singh stars in a passionate crime drama set in Canada

Harsharan Singh is back with another film, Range Road 290, a crime drama set in Canada. The film, which premiered at the International Film Festival of South Asia Toronto to a warm response, is written and directed by Satinder Kassoana and features Amanindar Dhillon, Arsh Purba, and Daljit Sandhu. The film will hit the theatres on January 13.

A story of drug dealers set in contemporary times, Range Road 290 is a passionate portrayal of friendships that go awry and crime that leads astray. At the centre of the film is the question of loyalty, and how crime degrades relationships.

Harsharan Singh, who plays the lead role of Samar Singh in the movie, had earlier appeared in Amardeep Singh Gill’s critically acclaimed movie Khoon, which is based on Punjabi writer Gurbachan Singh Bhullar’s short story.

Harsharan says his movie is different from the typical contemporary Punjabi movies for its “focus on the intensity of character and integrity of storytelling”. “I want to thank singer Satinder Sartaj for keeping me motivated right from when we began shooting for the film. It was a challenging time due to Covid lockdowns in Canada,” he adds.

After passing out from the Theatre Department at Panjab University, Harsharan shifted to Mumbai where he worked in TV serials and ads. He has also assisted famous director Shyam Benegal.

“When I joined the PU department, I was completely raw. I didn’t even know who Mohan Rakesh was, but it was my commitment to acting that saw me through,” says Harsharan, adding that he remains a theatre artist at the core and now lives in Calgary in Canada.

“It is not easy for someone without any high contacts or family background to excel in cinema these days. So, it has been a struggle for me. All I had was a passion for acting, and I found that proved enough for me,” he says.