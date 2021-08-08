Tricity sees seven new Covid cases, none in Panchkula

Three new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Mohali district on Saturday, taking the tally of cases to 68,483, with 38 active cases.

The Tricity reported seven new coronavirus cases on Saturday. No virus-related death was reported here. At present, there are 72 active cases here.

Chandigarh: 4 new cases

The UT reported four new cases on Saturday, taking the total tally of cases to 61,974. The total number of active cases is 26a, the average of positive cases in the last seven days being three and the positivity rate being 0.24 per cent. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 1,652. As part of the on-going Covid-19 vaccination drive, 11,087 people were jabbed Saturday.

Mohali: 3 new cases

Three new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Mohali district on Saturday, taking the tally of cases to 68,483, with 38 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that three cases were reported from Kharar. He added that two patients were also discharged from hospitals and home isolation.

Panchkula: No new case

Panchkula reported no new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and no new Covid-related deaths. The active case tally was recorded at 10 cases. The district has conducted 391, 922 tests so far, with 679 samples collected on August 6. The recovery rate is 98.74 and positivity rate is 0.00 per cent.