Tricity sees four deaths, 725 new Covid-19 cases

The Tricity reported four deaths and 725 new cases on Thursday.

Chandigarh

Three more deaths and 290 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Thursday. The total tally stands at 90,298, while the death toll has increased to 1,132. The positivity rate was 8.90 per cent, and there are 2,315 active cases currently.

A total of 4219 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, while the total recoveries recorded on Thursday were 562. As many as 934 people were administered the vaccine. In the 15-18 category, as many as 2,468 children received the second dose of the vaccine. Till now, 75.41 per cent have been vaccinated with the first dose in this category.

Mohali

One more person succumbed to Covid-19 in Mohali on Thursday, as the total number of fatalities due to the virus climbed to 1,129. Apart from this, as many as 245 positive Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Thursday, increasing the total number of cases to 94,056, of which 2902 are active.

As many as 722 patients also recovered from the infection on Thursday and were discharged from the hospitals or home isolation.

According to the health department, a total of 2176 samples were collected in the district. A total of 27 patients are at present admitted in hospitals.

Panchkula

The district, on Thursday, added 190 new Covid cases. The district has not reported any Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate was 11.5 per cent. Currently, there are 724 active cases. Of the total cases, 187 cases were from Panchkula while the rest were from outside the district. The district has conducted 576,034 tests so far, with 1234 samples collected on Wednesday.