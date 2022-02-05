Tricity sees 6 deaths, 532 new Covid cases

The Tricity reported six deaths and 532 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. Currently, there are 5,141 active cases here.

Chandigarh

The city reported 184 new cases and three deaths on Friday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 90,481 and the toll to 1,135.

On Friday, the total number of active cases was 2,099 and the positivity rate was 3.82 per cent. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 4,796 and total recoveries were 396. The total number of vaccinations was 980.

In PGI, out of 380 Covid beds with oxygen, 103 are occupied, and out of the 70 Covid ventilator beds, 23 are occupied. In GMCH 32, out of 165 Covid beds with oxygen, 32 are occupied, and out of 63 Covid ventilator beds, four are occupied. In GMSH-16, out of 230 Covid beds with oxygen, 28 are occupied and out of 20 Covid ventilator beds, three are occupied.

Panchkula

The district Friday reported one death and 118 new Covid-19 cases. Of the total cases reported, 106 were reported from the district while the rest were from outside.

The positivity rate was recorded at 11 per cent. Currently, there are 598 active cases in Panchkula, of which 564 are under home isolation while the rest have been hospitalised.

The one death reported was an 83-year-old man from Pinjore who had cancer.

A total of 57,227 cases have been reported from the district so far, of which 43,367 hail from Panchkula, while the rest have come from neighbouring districts.

The district has conducted 577,001 tests so far, with 967 samples collected on Thursday.

As many as 172 healthcare workers have yet to test positive in the third wave. At least 2 of them tested positive on Friday.

The recovery rate of the district, which was 93 per cent at the start of the third wave, has now risen to 97.4 per cent.

Mohali

Two more deaths were reported in the district due to Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,131. As many as 231 positive Covid-19 cases were also reported in the district, increasing the total tally of cases to 94,287 with 2,444 active cases.

A total of 2,076 samples were collected in the district. A total of 8621 people were vaccinated. The health officials said that 25 patients were admitted in the hospitals out of which 21 were admitted in L-2 hospitals, three in L-3 and one in L-1 hospitals.