Tricity sees 26 new Covid cases

Mohali: 10 new cases

As many as 10 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Mohali district on Sunday, taking the tally of cases to 68,327. There are 167 active cases here at present. No Covid-related death was reported during the day, however, at least 1,051 people have succumbed to the disease so far.

DC Girish Dayalan said that three cases each were reported from Mohali, Kharar and Derabassi and one case was reported from Kurali. He further said that a total of 31 patients were deemed recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals and home isolation. He added that a total of 67,109 patients have recovered so far.

Chandigarh: 10 new cases

Chandigarh reported 10 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases to 61,752. The total number of active cases stood at 106, while 11 cases were reported on an average in the last seven days. The positivity rate was 0.66 per cent. No Covid-related death was reported during the day, however, 809 people have succumbed to the disease till now. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 1,515. As many as 22 patients were discharged and 7,169 people were vaccinated on Tuesday.

Panchkula: 6 new cases

A total of six new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Tuesday. No Covid-related death was reported during the day. The active cases tally stood at 29 and recovery rate stood at 98.6 per cent Tuesday.

A total of 40,268 people have tested positive so far in the district, of which 30,602 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 376 people have succumbed to the virus here. The district has conducted 3,69,109 tests so far.