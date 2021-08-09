Tricity sees 13 new Covid cases, 80 active now

Panchkula reported no new Covid-19 cases or Covid-related deaths on Sunday.

The Tricity reported 13 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. No virus-related death was reported during the day.

There are 80 active cases in the Tricity at present, of which 45 are in Mohali.

Mohali: 9 new cases

Nine new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Mohali on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 68,492, with 45 active cases. No virus-related death was reported during the day. The district has officially recorded a total of 1,057 deaths due to Covid-19 so far.

DC Girish Dayalan said four cases were reported from Mohali, two from Dhakoli and one each from Derabassi, Boothgarh and Kharar. Two patients also recovered from the infection. Till now, a total of 67,390 patients have been discharged.

Chandigarh: 4 new cases

The UT reported four new cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 61,978. The total number of active cases is 25, the average of positive cases in the last seven days being three and the positivity rate being 0.26 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 1,524 samples were tested and 6,415 people were vaccinated.

Panchkula: No new cases

Panchkula reported no new Covid-19 cases or Covid-related deaths on Sunday. The active case tally was recorded at 10. The district has conducted 392,561 tests so far, with 639 samples tested Sunday. The recovery rate is 98.74.