Tricity sees 12 new Covid cases, none in Panchkula

The Tricity reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, however, Panchkula did not report any cases. No Covid-related death was reported in Mohali, Chandigarh or Panchkula. There are 79 active cases in the Tricity at present.

Mohali: 9 cases

Nine positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Mohali district on Sunday, taking the number of total cases to 68,437 with 41 active cases. Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that five cases were reported from Mohali, three from Kharar and one from Gharuan.

The DC added that five patients had recovered and were discharged from hospitals or home isolation.

Chandigarh: 3 new cases

Chandigarh reported three new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally of cases to 61,927. There are a total of 33 active cases here now, while the city has been reporting three positive cases on average over the past seven days. The positivity rate in the UT stood at 0.23 per cent on Sunday. No Covid-related death was reported here during the day, however, at least 809 people have succumbed to the disease as per official figures. In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,293 samples were tested for the virus and four patients were discharged from home isolation.

As a part of the on-going Covid-19 vaccination drive, 7,072 people received the vaccine on Sunday.

Panchkula: No case, no death

No new Covid positive case and no new death was reported in Panchkula for a second consecutive day on Sunday.

The active case tally, which started rising in March, saw a consistent growth and soared above the 2,500-mark on April 23, before starting to slowly decline, falling below 100 for the first time in four months on June 21. It was recorded at five cases on Sunday. The recovery rate of the district has remained consistent at 98.75 per cent.

A total of 40,306 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,635 hail from Panchkula while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 376 people in total have succumbed to the virus here.

The district has conducted 384,194 tests so far, with at least 1,012 samples being collected on Saturday. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.0 per cent on Sunday.