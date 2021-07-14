Tricity sees 10 new Covid-19 cases

Chandigarh reported two new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases to 61,844.

The Tricity reported 10 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. No Covid-related death was reported during the day.

Mohali: 6 new cases

Six new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Mohali district on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases to 68,379, with 80 active cases. As many as 1,056 Covid-related deaths have been reported here till now. DC Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of two cases were reported from Kharar. He further said 13 patients recovered.

Chandigarh: 2 new cases

Chandigarh reported two new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases to 61,844. There are 77 active cases here, with an average of seven positive cases in the last seven days. The positivity rate stood at 0.15 per cent. No Covid-related death was reported during the day, however, 809 have died to the disease here till now.

In the last 24 hours, 19 patients have been discharged.

Panchkula: 2 new cases

A total of two new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Tuesday. The district did not record any Covid-related death. The active cases tally stood at 18 and recovery rate at 98.7 per cent. A total of 40,283 patients have tested positive here so far, of which 30,615 hail from Panchkula. A total of 375 people have succumbed to the virus.