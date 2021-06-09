Tricity sees 10 Covid deaths, adds 206 new cases, 1,298 active in Mohali

A 71-year-old man from Sector 15, who had diabetes mellitus and hypertension, died at Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

THE TRICITY reported 206 new Covid-19 cases and 10 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, as the Covd graph continued its downward slump. While Panchkula witnessed no deaths on Tuesday, Chandigarh and Mohali saw five Covid-related fatalities each. The Tricity has 2,408 active cases as of now.

Chandigarh: 5 deaths, 71 new cases

Chandigarh on Tuesday reported 71 new cases, taking the tally of cases to 60,778. There are 685 active cases here now. Meanwhile, the death toll in the UT touched the 779-mark, as five succumbed to Covid.

A 71-year-old man from Sector 15, who had diabetes mellitus and hypertension, died at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. The other deaths were that of a 72-year-old woman from Sector 56, suffering from acute respiratory distress, kidney injury and hypertension, who died at Indus Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali; a 77-year-old man from Sector 35, who had Type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, and succumbed at Fortis Hospital; a 68-year-old man from Sector 21, with acute respiratory infection, and passed away at GMCH-32, and a 78-year-old woman from Sarangpur who suffered from Type-2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension and acute respiratory distress syndrome, and died at Grecian Hospital, Mohali.

In the last 24 hours, 2,458 samples have been tested for Covid-19, while 121 patients have recovered from the disease.

A total of 3,84,444 people have been vaccinated here so far.

Panchkula: 22 new cases, no deaths

Panchkula on Tuesday saw 22 new cases of Covid-19, even as the district recorded no new deaths due to the virus.

Of 22 who tested positive today, 20 were added to the district tally, while the rest were added to the outside district count. As many as 29,586 have also recovered from the virus till Tuesday.

The active cases tally stood at 425 and the recovery rate stood at 97.4 per cent on Tuesday.

A total of 39,986 people have tested positive in the district so far, of which 30,368 hail from Panchkula. As many as 357 people in total have succumbed to the virus here. The district has conducted 345,839 tests so far, with 869 samples tested on Tuesday.

Mohali: 5 deaths, 113 new cases

Five more Covid-related deaths were reported in Mohali on Tuesday, taking the total number of fatalities in the district to 1003. As many as 113 positive cases were also reported, increasing the number of total cases to 67,481, of which 1,298 were active.

DC Girish Dayalan said the maximum of 28 cases were reported from Mohali (urban), followed by 23 from Dhakoli, 16 from Kharar, 14 from Derabassi, 11 from Kurali, eight from Boothgarh, six from Lalru, five from Gharuan, and two from Banur.

The DC further said that a total of 236 patients had also recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals or home isolation.At least 65,180 patients have recovered so far.