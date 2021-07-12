Tricity sees 1 Covid death, 11 new cases; 210 active now

Health workers collecting swab samples for Covid 19 Test at Punjab Engineering College in Sector 12 of Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Tricity reported one Covid-related death and 11 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. At least 210 Covid-19 cases are active now.

Mohali: 3 new cases, 1 death

One more Covid-related death was reported in Mohali district on Friday, increasing the number of fatalities to 1,056. As many as three more positive cases were reported in the district, taking the tally of cases to 68,370, with 94 active cases. DC Girish Dayalan said two cases were reported from Mohali and one from Kharar. The further said 36 patients recovered from the infection. He added a total of 67,220 patients were discharged.

Chandigarh: 6 new cases

The UT reported six Covid cases on Sunday, taking the total cases to 61,831. No virus-related death was recorded. The UT has reported 809 deaths as yet.

The active cases stood at 96, with 12 people discharged from various facilities. The average of positive cases in the last seven days was 8. In the last 24 hours, 1,663 samples were tested and 6,271 people were vaccinated.

Panchkuka: 2 new cases

A total of two new Covid cases were reported in Panchkula on Sunday. No virus-related death was recorded.

The active case tally was recorded at 20, while the recovery rate stood at 98.6 per cent. The positivity rate was 0.14 per cent on Sunday. A total of 40,279 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,612 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 375 people in total have succumbed to the virus as yet. The district has conducted 373,109 tests so far.