Tricity saw steady Covid rise in July; 1,214 cases in last 7 days, 2K active

The month of July has seen a steady rise in Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh, with as many as 1,214 cases reported in the week of July 24 to 31, 734 from July 17 to 23, 524 from July 10 to 16, and 371 from July 3 to 9. The average number of positive cases in the last seven days has been 127 and the positivity rate in the last week is 9.78 per cent.

The city now has 934 total active cases, and also reported four deaths in July, with all four patients suffering from severe comorbidities. The number of people hospitalised is 38, with six on ventilators and so far, only 8.63 per cent of the population has received the booster dose. “Patients who are Covid positive and are admitted to the hospital are mostly with comorbidities, which cause complications. As far as the increase in cases goes, we have to keep in mind the increase in testing and also the fact that reinfections are common. Talking about the variants of the virus, it is Omicron and its sub-variants that we saw earlier,” said Dr PVM Lakshmi, Professor, Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGI.

Dr Amit Kumar Mandal, Director, Pulmonology, Sleep and Critical Care, Fortis Hospital, Mohali said the symptoms observed in this Covid wave have largely been that of upper respiratory tract — sore throat, dry cough, nasal symptoms, fever, and body aches. “Occasionally, patients came with hypoxemia which improved rapidly with symptomatic treatment and very rarely steroids. Only a handful of patients were observed with Covid pneumonia so far in this wave. The symptoms are largely for a short duration requiring only symptomatic and supportive treatment only. Keep the mask on, observe hand hygiene and social distancing,” said Dr Mandal.

In Mohali, with more than 2,000 positive cases and five deaths, July proved to be the worst after the second wave, which lasted from March to May, 2021. The district health authorities have appealed to the people to be cautious and to follow the Covid protocol to prevent the spread.

According to the officials, a total of 2,032 positive cases were reported in July and five deaths were reported this month, of the total 11 deaths reported this year. The officials said that 45 per cent fatalities were reported in Mohali this month, of the total this year.

Civil Surgeon, Dr Adarshpal Kaur said that they appealed to the people to be cautious and follow the protocols so that the spread of the virus could be prevented. Most of the patients, however, are under the home isolation. Out of the total 714 active cases, only three patients are admitted in hospitals while 711 are under home isolation. Of the active cases, 683 are in urban areas while 28 are in rural areas.

Panchkula, too, recorded a high of 1,722 Covid cases in July with three deaths of reported, all with comorbidities. The total number of deaths in the district is 418, with 450 active cases, with seven patients hospitalised. The daily positivity rate is 15.2 per cent and the overall Covid tally of the district stands at 46,827. Dr Mukta Kumar, CMO, Panchkula, stated, “The present surge is mainly due to quick transmission of the Omicron variant. Even though the death rate is low, we must take all the doses of the vaccination, including the precautionary dose, along with strictly following all Covid protocols for everyone’s safety.”