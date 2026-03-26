Tricity residents move Punjab and Haryana HC against Zirakpur bypass tree felling

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Raising concerns over the felling of many trees for the proposed construction of a six‑lane Zirakpur Bypass, 21 residents from the Tricity have sought the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The 19‑km project will commence from NH‑7 (Chandigarh‑Rajpura‑Patiala) and terminate at NH‑5 (Zirakpur‑Parwanoo Road), forming part of the proposed Tri‑City Ring Road.
The residents, represented by senior advocate Anand Chhibar, stated in their public interest litigation that “the Rs 1878 crore project will result in the felling of more than 5,000 mature trees including over 2,000 trees from notified forest land in Punjab, more than 2,200 trees from the Panchkula Golf Course, and approximately 1,000 trees from Sector‑1A, Panchkula and other green belts”.
They added: “These trees are predominantly 20‑30 years old and constitute established ecological assets performing vital ecosystem services.”
According to the petitioners, the Panchkula Golf Course, developed by Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran over approximately 124 acres since 1988, houses nearly 14,000 mature trees and functions as one of the principal urban green lungs of Panchkula. They argued that compensatory afforestation proposed in Firozepur, Punjab, situated over 240 kilometres away, cannot restore the ecological functionality of mature, region‑specific forest and riverine ecosystems in the Tricity urban belt. Mature trees, they said, cannot be substituted by saplings which take decades to attain ecological equivalence and often suffer high mortality.
The petitioners highlighted that as per the India State of Forest Report 2023, Punjab possesses only 3.67% forest and tree cover and Haryana merely 3.65%, both drastically below the national average of 21.71% and far below the 33% benchmark envisaged under the National Forest Policy, 1988. In such a scenario, diversion of additional forest land constitutes ecological regression of alarming magnitude.
They pointed out that the tendering process has already advanced and financial bids are imminent. “The tender has already been issued by the NHAI and the closing date of the said tender was 20.03.2026. If tree felling commences, the ecological damage will be permanent and irreversible. No subsequent judicial relief or monetary compensation can restore decades‑old forest ecosystems,” said the petitioners.
Seeking intervention, the petitioners urged the High Court to quash or reconsider forest clearances, restrain further tendering and construction activity, direct reconsideration of alternative alignments, and ensure that developmental objectives are pursued strictly in conformity with constitutional mandates, statutory safeguards, and binding environmental jurisprudence.
Counsel Anand Chhibar confirmed that the High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Haryana government, the central government, the union Ministry of Environment and Forest, and HSVP, seeking their response. The matter will now be taken up on April 1.
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