Tricity residents move Punjab and Haryana HC against Zirakpur bypass tree felling

Raising concerns over the felling of many trees for the proposed construction of a six‑lane Zirakpur Bypass, 21 residents from the Tricity have sought the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The 19‑km project will commence from NH‑7 (Chandigarh‑Rajpura‑Patiala) and terminate at NH‑5 (Zirakpur‑Parwanoo Road), forming part of the proposed Tri‑City Ring Road.

The residents, represented by senior advocate Anand Chhibar, stated in their public interest litigation that “the Rs 1878 crore project will result in the felling of more than 5,000 mature trees including over 2,000 trees from notified forest land in Punjab, more than 2,200 trees from the Panchkula Golf Course, and approximately 1,000 trees from Sector‑1A, Panchkula and other green belts”.