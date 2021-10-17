scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Tricity reports two new Covid cases, no deaths

The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 1,533.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula |
October 17, 2021 8:43:34 am
(Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Tricity reported two new coronavirus cases on Saturday. The cases were reported only from Chandigarh. No virus-related death was reported during the day.

UT: Two new cases

The UT reported two new cases on Saturday, taking the total tally of cases to 65,299. The total number of active cases is 28, the average of positive cases in the last seven days being two and the positivity rate being 0.13 per cent on Saturday. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 1,533.

Panchkula: No new cases

No new Covid-19 positive case or virus-related death was reported in Panchkula on Saturday.

The active cases tally was recorded at 6, with the recovery rate consistent at 98.75 per cent. A total of 40,443 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,749 hail from Panchkula itself.

As many as 378 people in total have succumbed to the coronavirus here. Panchkula district has conducted 4,45,975 tests so far, however, merely 179 samples were tested on Saturday.

Mohali: no new cases

No Covid-19 positive case was reported in Mohali district on Saturday. Till now, the district has reported a total of 68,775 cases. No death was reported due to the infection on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia said that there was no positive case and no recovery was reported.

