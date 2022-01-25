Tricity reports seven more Covid-19 deaths

The Tricity reported seven more Covid-19 deaths on Monday.

UT: 568 new cases, one death

The city on Monday reported 568 new cases (via both the RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen methods), taking the total tally of Covid cases in the UT to 86260. The total number of active cases is 7768, while the total deaths due to Covid stood at 1103, with one death being reported on Monday. The positivity rate in UT hovered around the 14.49 per cent mark. The highest number of cases — 33 — was reported from Mani Majra. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 3920 and total recoveries on Monday stood at 863. The total number of vaccinations on Monday stood at 1863.

COVID death: An 85-year-old Covid positive man, a resident of Sector 7, succumbed at GMSH-16. Doctors said the man had hypertension and hypothyroidism and had not been vaccinated for Covid.

HOSPITALISATION: In PGI, out of the 380 oxygen beds, 156 are occupied and 26 out of 70 ventilator beds are occupied. In GMCH32, out of 165 oxygen beds, 65 are occupied and out of 63 ventilator beds, four are occupied. In GMSH16, out of 230 oxygen beds, 59 are occupied and out of 20 ventilator beds, two are occupied.

Mohali: three deaths, 1096 cases

Three more deaths were reported in Mohali district due to Covid-19 infection on Monday, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,111. The district has recorded a total of 37 deaths due to the infection this month. As many as 1,096 positive cases were reported in the district, taking the total number of cases to 88,750 with 8,510 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia said that a maximum of 535 cases were reported from Mohali, 241 from Kharar, 166 from Dhakoli, 40 from Boothgarh, 37 from Derabassi, 32 from Kurali and two from Banur.

Health officials said that a total of 300 samples were collected and the district had recorded a positivity rate of 36.53 per cent. The officials said that 21 patients were admitted to hospitals while 8,489 were in home isolation.

Panchkula: Three succumb, positivity rate 32.9%

Panchkula on Monday witnessed three fresh Covid related deaths, even as the district added just 365 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. The low number of people testing positive, however, was due to fewer sampling being conducted on Sunday.

As per data, a 91-year-old man, a resident of Sector 2, who had diabetes and hypertension, a 58-year-old man, a resident of Sector 19, who suffered from cancer and a 78-year-old man, a resident of Sector 18, who had Parkinson’s disease, succumbed to the virus on Monday.

A total of 53,981 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 40,627 hail from Panchkula, while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 388 people have succumbed to the virus in the district and the positivity rate on Monday was recorded at 32.9 per cent. On Monday, the recovery rate of the district, which had remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for six months after the second wave, on Monday had fallen to 92.9 per cent.

As per data, even though 365 new cases were reported in the district, only 181 of them were added to the district tally owing to tracing of cases from yesterday (Sunday)’s count. The active case tally, which started rising in December and soared above the 500-mark on January 6, the 2000-mark on January 12, and the 2500-mark the following day, witnessed a dip on Monday. On Monday, there were 2,486 cases that were active in the district. Of these, a majority, 2,472, remained under home isolation while 14 have required hospitalisation.