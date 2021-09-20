Tricity reports one death due to Covid, 10 new cases

The Tricity reported one Covid-19 death and 10 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. There are 91 active cases here at present, with 37 active cases each in Mohali and Chandigarh, respectively.

Mohali: 1 death, 3 new cases

One virus-related death and three new coronavirus cases were reported in Mohali district on Sunday. The number of fatalities increased to 1,062 in the district, while the total number of Covid-19 cases reported here rose to 68,694, with 37 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that two cases were reported from Mohali and one from Gharuan. He added that seven patients were also cured.

Chandigarh: 5 new cases

The UT reported five new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally of cases to 65,181. There are 37 active cases here now, with the city reporting four new cases everyday on an average for the last seven days. In the last 24 hours, 2,193 samples have been tested for the virus and 5228 people have been vaccinated.

Panchkula: 2 new cases

Two new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Sunday. No virus-related death was reported.

The active cases tally was recorded at 17, while the recovery rate stood at 98.75 per cent.

A total of 40,405 people have tested positive here so far, of which 30,715 hail from Panchkula itself. Meanwhile, 377 people in total have succumbed to the virus here. The district has conducted 4,27,352 tests so far, with 848 samples tested on Sunday.