Tricity reports 6 Covid deaths

The Tricity reported six Covid deaths on Sunday.

UT: Two deaths, 808 new cases

Chandigarh reported 808 new cases and two deaths on Sunday, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the UT to 85,692. The total number of active cases is 8,064 and deaths due to Covid are 1,102. The positivity rate was 14.01 per cent on Sunday. The highest number of cases, 64, was reported from Mani Majra. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 5,768 and total recoveries today are 1,356. A total of 103 vaccines were administered today.

COVID DEATHS: A 69-year old Covid-19 positive female resident of Sector 45 died due to the virus in Grecian Hospital, Mohali. She was a case of hypertension, renal disease and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome. She had not been vaccinated for Covid-19.

A 91-year-old Covid-19 positive male resident of Khuda Alisher died due to the virus at GMSH-16. He was a case of pleural effusion and had not been vaccinated.

HOSPITALISATION: In PGI, 162 of 380 oxygen beds and 31 of 70 ventilator beds are occupied.

At GMCH-32, 62 of 165 oxygen beds and 6 of 63 ventilator beds are occupied. At GMSH-16, 65 of 230 oxygen beds and 3 of 20 ventilator beds are occupied.

Three more deaths were reported in Mohali district due to COVID-19 infection Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,108. As many as 1,084 positive cases were also reported, increasing the number of cases to 87,654 with 8,112 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia said that a maximum of 469 cases were reported from Mohali, followed by 246 from Dhakoli, 181 from Kharar, 79 from Derabassi, 53 from Gharuan, 30 from Boothgarh, 13 from Banur, 10 from Lalru and three from Kurali.

Health officials said that a total of 3,819 samples were collected on Sunday and the district had recorded a positivity rate of 28.3 per cent. A total of 1,126 people were vaccinated on Sunday.

Panchkula: 561 new cases, one death

Panchkula on Sunday added a total of 561 new Covid cases. The district also reported one Covid-related death in the last 24 hours. An 84-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 7 who was suffering from several ailments including a kidney disease, hypertension and was a cancer survivor succumbed to the virus today. She was unvaccinated.

The recovery rate of the district, which had remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for six months after the second wave, has now fallen to 92.8 per cent.

While 561 new cases were reported in the district, a total of 615 were added to the district tally owing to tracing of cases from yesterday’s count.

A total of 53,616 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 40,446 hail from Panchkula, while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 385 people have succumbed to the virus here. The positivity rate on Sunday was recorded at 38 per cent.

Despite the number of infections growing at a pace that was more rapid than that of the second wave, the number of people succumbing to the virus has remained low with just four deaths witnessed in the past 22 days of January. The active case tally, which started rising in December and soared above the 500-mark on January 6, the 2000-mark on January 12 and the 2500-mark the following day, also witnessed a slight dip on Friday. On Friday, there were 2,493 cases that were active in the district. Of these, a majority of 2,470 remained under home isolation while 23 have required to be hospitalised.

The district has conducted 5,61,657 tests so far, with 1,708 samples being collected on Saturday.