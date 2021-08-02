Tricity reports 4 new Covid cases, 80 active

The Tricity reported four new coronavirus cases on Sunday. No virus-related death was reported here. There are 80 active cases here now.

Mohali: 2 new cases

Two Covid positive cases were reported in the district on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 68,451, with 44 active cases. No virus-related deaths were reported. As many as 1,057 people have died due to the infection.

DC Girish Dayalan said that three cases were reported from Kharar and one from Mohali. He added that two patients were also discharged after recovery.

Chandigarh: 1 new case

The UT reported one new Covid-19 case on Sunday, taking the tally of cases to 61,954. No Covid-related death was reported here. At present, there are 30 active cases, with three cases being reported every day on an average and the positivity rate at 0.07 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 1,357 samples have been tested for the virus. As part of the on-going Covid-19 vaccination drive, 5,985 people were jabbed on Sunday.

Panchkula: 1 new case

One Covid-19 positive case was reported in Panchkula on Sunday. No Covid-related death was reported here.

The active cases tally was recorded at six, while the recovery rate stood at 98.75 per cent. The district has conducted 3,88,141 tests so far, with only 334 samples being collected on Saturday. As many as 376 people in total have succumbed to the virus as yet.