Tricity reports 212 fresh Covid cases, three deaths

The Tricity reported 212 Covid cases and three deaths on Saturday.

UT: 87 new cases, two new deaths

The city reported 87 new cases and two deaths on Saturday, taking the total tally in the UT to 91,296 and the toll to 1,151. Currently, there are 686 cases active here.

The positivity rate was 3.22 per cent. A total of 2,699 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. As many as 127 people recovered from the infection while 2,516 were vaccinated for Covid-19.

COVID DEATHS

A 70-year-old Covid positive male resident of Manimajra expired at GMCH-32. He was a case of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was not vaccinated for Covid.

A 28-year-old woman, resident of Hallomajra was brought dead at GMCH-32. She was tested and reported positive for Covid posthumously. She was vaccinated with the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

HOSPITALISATION

In PGI, 50 of 380 Covid beds with oxygen and 13 of 70 Covid ventilator beds are occupied. In GMCH-32, 25 of 165 Covid beds with oxygen and six of 63 Covid ventilator beds are occupied.

In GMSH-16, 19 of 230 Covid beds with oxygen are occupied, while all 20 Covid ventilator beds are vacant.

Mohali: One death, 80 new cases

One more death was reported in the district due to Covid-19 Saturday, increasing the number of fatalities to 1,144. As many as 80 positive Covid-19 cases were also reported in the district, increasing the case count to 95,108. Currently, there are 684 active cases

here.

A maximum of 38 cases were reported from Mohali, followed by 19 from Dhakoli, 11 from Kharar, six from Kurali, one each from Derabassi and Gharuan.

A total of 1,853 samples were collected in the district.

Panchkula: 45 new cases, no death

As cases continue to drop, a total of 45 new Covid cases were reported in Panchkula on Saturday. No new Covid-related death was reported in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate of the district, which had remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for six months after the second wave and fell to 93 per cent during the third wave, has now risen to 98.5 per cent.

Of the total 45 new cases reported on Saturday, 33 were added to the district count while the rest were added to outside district tally.

A total of 57,720 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 43,815 hail from Panchkula, while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 411 people have succumbed to the virus here. The positivity rate on Saturday was recorded at 3.2 per cent.

Despite the number of infections growing at a pace faster than that of the second wave, the number of people succumbing to the virus has remained low with 21 deaths witnessed in the past month of January.

The active case tally, which started rising in December and soared above the 500-mark on January 6, the 2,000- mark on January 12 and the 2,500-mark the following day, has witnessed a huge dip. On Sunday, there were 258 cases that were active in the district. Of these, a majority — 242— remained in home isolation while 16 have required to be hospitalised.

The district has conducted 5,85,086 tests so far, with 1,017 samples being collected on Friday.

As many as 181 healthcare workers have tested positive in the third wave so far. A total of 496 healthcare workers have tested positive in Panchkula since the beginning of Covid in the district.