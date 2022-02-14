Tricity reports 125 new cases, 2 deaths

The Tricity reports 125 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday. Currently, there are 1,422 cases active here.

Chandigarh: 42 new cases, one death

The city reported 42 new cases and one death on Sunday, taking the total tally in the UT to 91,338 and the toll to 1,152. Currently, there are 623 cases active here. The positivity rate was 1.94 per cent. A total of 2,161 samples have been tested in the last 24 while 1,153 people were vaccinated. As many as 104 people recovered from the infection on Sunday.

Mohali: 51 new cases, no deaths

As many as 51 positive Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Sunday, increasing the total number of cases to 95,159. No deaths were reported. Currently, there are 613 active cases here. As many as 122 patients also recovered from the infection on Sunday.

According to the officials, a maximum of 27 cases were reported from Mohali, followed by six from Dhakoli, five each from Kharar and Dera Bassi, four from Gharuan and one each from Banur and Kurali.

Panchkula: 32 new cases, one death

The district reported a total of 32 new Covid cases and one death on Sunday.

A total of 57,752 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 43,837 hail from Panchkula, while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 412 people have succumbed to the virus here. The positivity rate on Sunday was recorded at 2.5 per cent.

The active case tally currently stands at 186, of which 170 are under home isolation while 16 have had to be hospitalised.

The district has conducted 586,030 tests so far, with 996 samples being collected on Saturday.