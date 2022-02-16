Tricity reports 119 cases, 1 death in UT

The Tricity reported 119 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Tuesday. Currently, there are 1,148 active cases here.

Chandigarh: 28 new cases, 1 death

The UT reported 28 new cases and one death, taking the total tally to 91,397 and the death toll to 1,154. The positivity rate was 1.44 per cent while there are 501 cases currently active.

Mohali: 56 new cases, no deaths

As many as 56 positive cases were reported in the district, taking the total number of cases to 95,243 with 503 active cases. A total of 1581 samples were collected in the district.

Panchkula: 35 new cases, no deaths

A total of 35 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Panchkula. The district currently has 144 active cases. A total of 942 samples have been collected in the last 24 hours. About 29 were added to the district count.