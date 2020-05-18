Tricity records rampant online fraud during lockdown

So far, the cyber cell has registered eight FIRs, clubbing around 61 complaints.(Representational) So far, the cyber cell has registered eight FIRs, clubbing around 61 complaints.(Representational)

The curfew imposed between March 23 and May 5 did not deter miscreants from committing online frauds. During the period, as many as 594 people from Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula approached the Chandigarh cyber cell complaining about fraudulent withdrawal of money from their accounts, online bullying and cheating on the pretext of delivering booze, books and electronic gadgets after accepting advance payments.

The 44-day long curfew imposed in the view of COVID-19 was lifted on May 5, while the lockdown provisions continued.

Police said, the cases include crimes related online transactions, advance payments, sexual harassment, hacking of emails and stealing of profile pictures.

So far, the cyber cell has registered eight FIRs, clubbing around 61 complaints. However, crimes such as vehicle theft, house burglary, snatching, and robbery witnessed a dip and only nine such cases were reported in Chandigarh between March 23 and May 5. As per the statistics of the cyber cell, 1,462 complaints related to cyber crimes were received between January 1 and March 23.

DSP Rashmi Yadav Sharma said, “We accessed that the lockdown did not affect the spirit of people engaging in online fraud. We have received complaints related to cyber crime at the same rate as the usual days. Be it cheating on pretext of home delivery of liquor, delivery of masks/hand sanitisers or books, all tricks were adopted. The complaints are being probed.”

FIRs against hate mongers

At least five FIRs were registered against hate mongers for prompting hate and enmity between communities by forwarding fake messages on WhatsApp groups.

