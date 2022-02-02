Tricity records 9 Covid deaths, Mohali accounts for 4

THE TRICITY reported nine deaths due to Covid on Tuesday.

UT: 156 cases, 3 deaths

THE city reported 156 new cases on Tuesday (RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen), taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the UT to 89,644. The total number of active cases is 2,844 and deaths due to Covid are 1,125, with three deaths reported today. The positivity rate is 5.41 per cent. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 2,885 and total recoveries are 537. The total number of vaccinations today is 1,210. In the 15 to 18 category, as many as 831 children received the second dose of the vaccine. Till now, 74.31 per cent have been vaccinated with the first dose in this category.

An 80-year-old Covid positive female resident of Sector 15, a case of coronary artery disease expired today. She was fully vaccinated for Covid. A 72-year-old Covid positive male, resident of Sector 48, a case of type-2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension expired at GMCH-32. He was fully vaccinated for Covid. A 75-year-old Covid positive male, resident of Sector 38, a case of type-1 respiratory failure expired at GMCH-32. He was fully vaccinated for Covid.

Mohali: Four deaths, 380 new cases

Four more deaths were reported due to Covid-19 in Mohali, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,128. As many as 380 positive cases were also reported, increasing the total tally of cases to 93,512 with 3,843 active cases. A maximum of 148 cases were reported from Mohali, 95 from Dhakoli, 59 from Kharar, 28 from Dera Bassi, 25 from Gharuan, 11 from Boothgarh, 10 from Lalru and two each from Kurali and Banur. As many as 908 patients also recovered from the infection.

Panchkula: 273 cases, two deaths

Panchkula on Tuesday recorded 273 new Covid cases. The district reported two Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.