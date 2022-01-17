Tricity records 8 Covid deaths, Mohali alone accounts for five

The Tricity recorded eight Covid deaths on Sunday. Five deaths were reported in Mohali district due to COVID-19 infection, taking the total number of deaths to 1,085. The district also reported the highest tally of 1,831 positive cases in a single day, pushing the tally to 79,524 with 7,804 active cases.

The district recorded a positivity rate of 41.21 per cent which is the highest so far. Health officials said that 4,443 samples were collected. As many as 765 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from home isolation.

As many as 19 patients were admitted to hospitals. The health department’s officials said that 18 patients were admitted to L-2 hospitals and one patient was admitted to L-3 hospital.

UT: 1,358 new cases, one death

THE city recorded 1,358 new cases and one death on Sunday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 77,628 and the toll to 1,087.

The total number of active cases was 9,203. The positivity rate Sunday was 22.49 per cent, with 722 men and 636 women testing positive. The highest number of cases, 107, was reported from Mani Majra. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 6,039 and total recoveries on Sunday were 665. The total number of vaccinations on Sunday was 810.

COVID DEATH: A 38-year-old male resident of Sector 25 was brought dead at GMSH-16. He was tested and reported as COVD positive. He was fully vaccinated for COVID.

HOSPITALISATION: In PGI, out of the 380 oxygen beds, 165 are occupied and 17 out of 70 ventilator beds are occupied. In GMCH-32, out of 165 oxygen beds, 56 are occupied and out of 63 ventilator beds, five are occupied. In GMSH-16, out of 230 oxygen beds, 71 are occupied and out of 20 ventilator beds, three are occupied.

Panchkula: 1,028 new cases, two deaths

AS MANY as 1,028 new Covid cases were reported on Sunday along with two Covid-related deaths.

A 59-year-old man, resident of Bhogpur village, who died of a stroke, tested positive for the virus posthumously. Another 76-year-old man, resident of Sector 26, who was suffering from diabetes, also succumbed to the disease Sunday.

These two deaths have been reported after a gap of several days. Despite the number of infections growing at a pace outnumbering the second wave, the number of people succumbing to the disease has remained low with only one death witnessed in the past 15 days of January. It was on January 4, when a 47- year-old woman, resident of Rampur Jangi in Panchkula, who was suffering from cancer, had succumbed.

Panchkula’s Covid numbers have crossed the highest number reported during the peak of second wave. On May 5 this year, it had reported its earlier highest caseload of 736 new Covid cases.

Of the 1,028 new cases reported on Sunday, 718 hail from the district itself while the rest belong to neighbouring areas of the district.

The active case tally, which started rising in December, saw a consistent growth till January and then soared above the 500-mark on January 6. It crossed the 2,000- mark on January 12 and 2,500-mark the following day. Active cases were recorded at 2,845 Sunday. Of these, a majority of 2,826 remain under home isolation while 19 have been hospitalised.

The recovery rate of the district, which had remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for six months after the second wave, fell to 91.9 per cent on Sunday.

A total of 48,632 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 36,555 hail from Panchkula itself while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 384 people have succumbed to the virus here. The positivity rate was recorded at 35.19 per cent on Sunday.

The district has conducted 5,45,037 tests so far, with 2,419 samples being collected on Friday. The positivity rate was recorded at 22.2 per cent on Sunday.

The healthcare workers are now increasingly testing positive in the district. As many as four tested positive on Sunday itself. Almost 50 have tested positive in the past few days.